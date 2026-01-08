Here’s Some Laws That Go Missed Between Massachusetts And Connecticut

If you live in Massachusetts or Connecticut, you might have encountered some unusual laws in these states. While many of these laws serve practical purposes, some could make you pause and wonder, “Wait... is that really a law?” Most of these quirky laws are outdated and seldom enforced, which makes them easy to overlook.

Violations When Stopped at Red Lights

When waiting at a red light, drivers can be fined for various violations. These include running the red light before it turns green, blocking the crosswalk, and not yielding to pedestrians in a crosswalk. However, one specific violation often surprises drivers, as it is not widely recognized as illegal.

Most of us know when new laws are passed, but we don't always understand all the details. This lack of understanding can cause people to accidentally break the law, even in everyday situations like waiting at a red light.

Reminder About the Hands-Free Driving Law

It's important to note that Massachusetts's hands-free driving law went into effect in February 2020. This law specifically bans drivers from holding their mobile phones while driving, even when stopped at a traffic light. As a result, holding a phone is considered "operating a vehicle" under the law, regardless of whether the car is stopped.

I used to think it was okay to hold my phone to my ear while making a call, as long as I was completely stopped. When the law was first enacted, it took me some time to get used to it. I didn’t like talking on the phone unless it was right next to my ear; it just felt awkward to me.



How Effectively This Law Is Enforced

Although it might seem insignificant when a police officer isn't present, this behavior is illegal and unwise to develop. A single glance from the wrong officer at the wrong time could result in a ticket. It's not worth taking that risk.

It's important to avoid using your phone when you are stopped at a red light.

