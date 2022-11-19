Drunk School Bus Driver In Massachusetts Busted

Look, most of us have done things that we're not supposed to do in life such as having a few drinks and then getting behind the wheel. Which we all know is wrong and highly illegal. But to get behind the wheel with a school bus full of children while intoxicated? Come on now! Like why endanger such precious cargo that are part of our future? Thankfully no kids were injured during this incident.

According to WCVB 5 Boston, Bethann Sweeney school bus driver for over 21 years of Hanover was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, child endangerment while operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, open container alcohol and reckless endangerment of a child. State police received a 911 call of an erratic bus cruising northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about 40 students on board. Troopers were able to pull the bus over in a parking lot of a Friendly's restaurant just off of Route 139.

Get our free mobile app

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights. Getty Images loading...

Sweeney was driving a ton of students back home from Hingham United Basketball Special Olympics closing ceremony when this all went down. Witnesses stated that state police gave the bus driver multiple field sobriety tests before taking her into custody. Police also discovered a half of a bottle of alcohol inside a plastic water bottle.

In a letter sent to parents, the Hingham Public Schools superintendent said the students were on their way home from an athletic event when staff onboard felt the bus driver was driving erratically. The letter said staffers on the bus called 911. - WCVB 5 Boston

Sweeny's bail is being set at $5,000 and is due back in court December 13th.