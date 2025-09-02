It's just a typical day when you decide to check your mailbox, only to find a dryer sheet inside. You start wondering who put it there and why.

Surprisingly, it is not as concerning as many believe. Here’s why.

Getty Images/Tetra images RF Getty Images/Tetra images RF loading...

According to Masslive, many postal workers deliberately place a strongly scented dryer sheet inside mailboxes to deter wasps, which often build nests in these areas. Therefore, if you find a dryer sheet in your mailbox, there’s no need to be concerned.

There are concerns about the effectiveness of dryer sheets, especially since they primarily target fungus gnats. According to Hawx Smart Pest Control, while dryer sheets may offer some temporary relief from bugs, they are not a comprehensive solution. The scientific evidence regarding their effectiveness against most types of pests is mixed. Although dryer sheets may have some minor repellent properties, they should not be considered a substitute for more effective pest control methods.

Get our free mobile app

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Alternative Methods for Eliminating Wasps

To deter wasps from your mailbox, you can use peppermint oil. One effective method is to create a spray solution by mixing peppermint oil with water and a small amount of dish soap in a spray bottle. This mixture can be sprayed in areas where wasps are present. Alternatively, you can soak cotton balls in peppermint oil and place them near or inside the mailbox to create a repellent scent.

If you discover a wasp nest, it is best to avoid spraying it directly unless you are experienced in handling wasps and are wearing appropriate protective gear. If necessary, contact a pest control professional for help.

Palmetto, Florida, USA Getty Images/Mint Images RF loading...