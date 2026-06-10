You go about a normal day and decide to check your mailbox. To your surprise, there's a dryer sheet inside, prompting you to wonder who left it and why.

Contrary to popular belief, it is less troubling than many think. Here’s the explanation.

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Using dryer sheets can help repel pests

As reported by MassLive, many postal workers intentionally place a strongly scented dryer sheet in mailboxes to deter wasps, which often build nests there. So, if you see a dryer sheet in your mailbox, there’s no cause for concern.

Questions remain about the effectiveness of dryer sheets, particularly because they focus on fungus gnats. Hawx Smart Pest Control suggests that dryer sheets might provide short-term relief from bugs but are not a reliable or complete solution. Scientific research shows mixed results on their effectiveness against various pests. While dryer sheets may have some minor repellent effects, they should not replace more proven pest control techniques.

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Alternative Approaches to Removing Wasps

To prevent wasps from invading your mailbox, try using peppermint oil. A practical approach is to blend peppermint oil with water and a dash of dish soap in a spray bottle, then spray the mixture where wasps gather. Alternatively, you can soak cotton balls in peppermint oil and position them near or inside the mailbox to emit a repellent scent.

If you find a wasp nest, it's safest not to spray it directly unless you're experienced and wearing proper protective gear. When in doubt, seek help from a pest control professional.

Read More: What To Know About Parking Near Mailboxes In Massachusetts

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