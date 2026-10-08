As you go about your day, you decide to check your mailbox. To your surprise, you find a dryer sheet inside and wonder who left it there—and why.

It’s less problematic than most people assume. Here’s why.

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Dryer sheets may help keep pests away.

According to MassLive, many postal workers deliberately place a strongly scented dryer sheet in mailboxes to deter wasps, which often build nests there. So, if you find a dryer sheet in your mailbox, there’s no need to worry.

Questions about how effective dryer sheets are—particularly against fungus gnats—remain. Hawx Smart Pest Control says they may provide brief relief from bugs, but they are neither a reliable nor comprehensive solution. Scientific studies have found mixed results across different pests. While dryer sheets may have a slight repellent effect, they should not replace more proven pest-control methods.

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Ways to Get Rid of Wasps

To keep wasps out of your mailbox, try using peppermint oil. Mix it with water and a little dish soap in a spray bottle, then spray the areas where wasps tend to gather. You can also soak cotton balls in peppermint oil and place them near or inside the mailbox to create a deterrent scent.

If you find a wasp nest, don’t spray it directly unless you're experienced and have the proper protective gear. If you're unsure, contact a pest control expert.

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