Have you ever driven down a road at night and felt lonely? Even on my early-morning commutes, I find myself on dark roads that can be unsettling, depending on what I pass by.

We've all heard stories about roads with unexplained paranormal activity. But what if I told you there's a road in Massachusetts that can genuinely give you nightmares?

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What is the most haunted road in Massachusetts?

According to onlyinyourstate.com, Dudley Road in Newtown, Massachusetts, in the Boston suburbs, is a haunted road that will certainly give you chills.

Why is Dudley Road believed to be haunted?

According to local legends, the haunting of Dudley Road began in an unlikely place: a local nunnery. The story goes that in the early 19th century, several nuns from the nearby Daughters of St. Paul convent were discovered practicing witchcraft. In the end, these unfortunate women were condemned to hang without a trial.

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What are the stories behind Dudley Road?

It is rumored that when the women learned they were to be condemned to death, some fled the convent and ran across a field near what is now Dudley Road. The nuns were eventually captured and hanged in that field. One story tells of a young nun who got lost on her way back to the convent in the 1950s. She was struck by a car on Dudley Road, and some claim her spirit has been seen standing by the side of the road ever since.

According to local legends, the nuns practiced their magic in a nearby house. The house still stands today, though it has sunk into the ground up to the second-story windows. Reports say that voices and strange odors emanate from the building at night.

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Is Dudley Road actually haunted?

It's easy to let your imagination run wild when driving down a spooky road in the middle of the night. However, drivers on Dudley Road have reported a variety of strange occurrences, including unusual lights in the surrounding fields, distant screams, and even full-bodied apparitions crossing the road in front of their vehicles.

Are you courageous enough to take a trip down Dudley Road? Click here for directions to drive there at your own risk!