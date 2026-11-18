Have you ever driven along a road at night and felt lonely? Even during my early-morning commute, I find myself on dark roads that can feel unsettling, depending on what I pass.

We've all heard tales of roads plagued by unexplained paranormal activity. But what if I told you there's a road in Massachusetts that could genuinely give you nightmares?

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Which road in Massachusetts is considered the most haunted?

According to onlyinyourstate.com, Dudley Road in Newtown, Massachusetts, a Boston suburb, is a haunted road that’s sure to give you chills.

What makes people believe Dudley Road is haunted?

According to local legends, the haunting of Dudley Road began in an unlikely place: a local nunnery. The story goes that in the early 19th century, several nuns from the nearby Daughters of St. Paul convent were found practicing witchcraft. Ultimately, these unfortunate women were condemned to hang without a trial.

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What stories does Dudley Road have to tell?

It is rumored that when the women learned they were to be condemned to death, some fled the convent and ran across a field near what is now Dudley Road. The nuns were eventually captured and hanged there. One story tells of a young nun who got lost on her way back to the convent in the 1950s. She was struck by a car on Dudley Road, and some claim her spirit has been seen standing beside the road ever since.

According to local legends, the nuns practiced magic in a nearby house. The house still stands, though it has sunk into the ground up to its second-story windows. Reports say that voices and strange odors emerge from the building at night.

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Is Dudley Road really haunted?

It's easy to let your imagination run wild while driving down a spooky road in the middle of the night. But drivers on Dudley Road have reported strange occurrences: unusual lights in the surrounding fields, distant screams, and even full-bodied apparitions crossing the road in front of them.

As someone who is into the paranormal, I will definitely be checking this road out myself in the near future and will post pictures when I do.

Are you courageous enough to take a ride down Dudley Road? Click here for directions to drive there at your own risk!