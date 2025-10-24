Have you ever driven down a road at night and felt lonely? Even during my early morning commutes, I find myself on dark roads that can be quite unsettling, depending on what I encounter.

We've all heard stories about roads with unexplained paranormal activity. But what if I told you there’s a road in Massachusetts that could genuinely give you nightmares?

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

What is the most haunted road in Massachusetts?

According to onlyinyourstate.com, Dudley Road in Newtown, Massachusetts, is a haunted road that gives chills.

Why is Dudley Road thought to be haunted?

The haunting of Dudley Road began in an unexpected location: a local nunnery, according to local legends. The story claims that in the early 19th century, several nuns from the nearby Daughters of St. Paul convent were discovered practicing witchcraft. Tragically, these women were condemned to hang without a trial.

Get our free mobile app

Peter Roome / Flickr Peter Roome / Flickr loading...

What are the stories behind Dudley Road?

It is rumored that when the women learned they were to be condemned to death, some of them fled from the convent and ran across a field near what is now Dudley Road. The nuns were eventually captured and hanged in that field. One story recounts a young nun who got lost while walking back to the convent in the 1950s. She was struck by a car on Dudley Road, and some claim that her spirit has been seen standing by the side of the road ever since.

According to local legends, a nearby house was once where the nuns practiced their magic. The house still stands today but has sunk into the ground, reaching up to the second-story windows. Reports indicate that voices and strange odors emanate from this building at night.

Baac3nes / Moment via Getty Images Baac3nes / Moment via Getty Images loading...

Is Dudley Road actually haunted?

It's easy to let your imagination run wild while driving down a spooky road in the middle of the night. However, drivers on Dudley Road have reported experiencing a variety of strange occurrences. These include unusual lights in the nearby fields, distant sounds of screams, and even full-bodied apparitions crossing the road in front of their vehicles.

Are you courageous enough to take a trip down Dudley Road? Click here for directions to drive there at your own risk!