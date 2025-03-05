America Runs On Dunkin'. For the most of us at least. Except for those that live in this Massachusetts town that have been quite upset over a small error that was recently made.

As you know, Dunkin' locations across the country have been remodeling their stores to represent the new the brand which was formerly known as Dunkin' Donuts. Donuts has since been removed from the branding as their focus has shifted over to their signature drinks versus strictly on Donuts.



Just recently, the Dunkin' location at 55 Maple St. in East Longmeadow underwent a remodel that caused an outcry by the community of such a simple error. But, residents take a pride in their local community when it comes to signage.

When you walk in to a newly renovated Dunkin', you're usually greeted by a new sign on the wall that says the Town Name with Runs on Dunkin' below that.

What Is Wrong With The Signage That Customers Are Unhappy About?

According to Masslive, when the sign was posted, the sign simply said "Longmeadow Runs Dunkin'." The problem with that is the store where sign was posted is located in East Longmeadow and Longmeadow is actually the next town over. Longmeadow already has their own Dunkin' located at 711 Bliss Road inside a gas station.

“I’ve never boycotted a restaurant before but as a former East Longmeadow Football alumni class of 2010 with a hatred for Longmeadow that runs deep through my bones. I will not return until this is fixed… Go Spartans,” - Facebook post

Will The Signage Be Corrected?

Dunkin' has since put out a statement that The Longmeadow sign is no longer up, and updated signage will be installed in the next week. They're appreciative of the East Longmeadow Dunkin' community!

