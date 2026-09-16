AI Analysis Reveals New England’s Favorite Brands, And Dunkin Isn’t Massachusetts’s Top Choice
Since Dunkin' was established in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, and has numerous locations throughout the state, it is probably our top brand in Massachusetts.
Recent research, however, indicates that AI challenges this viewpoint.
Well-known Brands in New England and Beyond
Qualtrics.com collects more than 2 million tweets from all states about people's preferred brands. Before pinpointing Massachusetts's top brand, let's look at the leading brands in other New England states. For example, in New Hampshire, Brookstone is the favorite, with over 67.0% of tweets being positive. In Vermont, Darn Tough Vermont Socks is the top brand, boasting a 92.6% positive tweet rate—the highest in the country!
Connecticut was associated with "Newman's Oven," which had a 54.3% positive tweet rate. Maine, as expected, was linked to "L.L. Bean," with a positive tweet rate of 52.1%. Rhode Island's top national brand was surprisingly "Ocean State Job Lot," also at 52.1%. Meanwhile, other non-New England states like New York favored "Calvin Klein," which had a higher positive tweet rate of 64.3%.
In New Jersey, 'Prince Sports' had a 57.1% positive tweet engagement, whereas in Tennessee, 'Mastercraft Boat Company' leads with 62.1% positive engagement.
Read More: The Alert Hose Company #1 150th Anniversary Parade In Adams
Besides Dunkin', what makes BIG Y Massachusetts the top national brand in the area?
BIG Y World Class Markets exceeds being just a grocery store—it's my personal BIG Y! With a sentiment score of 67.8% in tweets, it stands as Massachusetts's top national brand after Dunkin', especially since it's exclusively based in New England.
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