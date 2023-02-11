Dunkin’ Menu Changes Expected Come Springtime in Massachusetts

Winter is still here and snow is still on the ground in parts of Massachusetts including here in the Berkshires. However, the folks at Dunkin are already thinking a warm Sunny Spring when it comes to changes with their menu.

So, what changes are we to expect?

According to Reddit, Dunkin will introduce a new cold brew called the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew made with Chocolate Cold Foam and Carmel Chocolate Syrup. Something I am definitely going to have to try! Another new item to expect is Irish Creme Swirl although it's mainly a "Member Exclusive." Meaning exclusive for members on the Dunkin app but there will be seemingly nothing preventing you from asking the cashier to ring it up, but it looks like the brand is wanting to do more of these in the future.

Now for some bad news, the Peach Passionfruit Refresher is going away permanently and being replaced with the Mango Pineapple Refresher which will be available March 22nd, later than the rest of the items in that time frame. Food items to be added include Carrot Cake Muffin which uses cream cheese icing. Another item back by popular demand is the Chocolate Croissant which is the exact same product as last year.

A new food item that will be making it's debuted after being testing for a while now in the Maine market is The Breakfast Taco which includes, Scrambled egg, corn, white cheddar cheese, and lime crema on a flour tortilla. And can be ordered with or without crumbled bacon.

Discontinued Items include Brownie Batter and Brown Butter Toffee Swirls, Peach Passion Fruit Refresher as mentioned earlier, and the Bacon Avocado Tomato Sandwich. Technically, all the items to make this are still available, but this item was removed from menu board as the sandwich takes a lot of time to make.

What is your favorite Dunkin' Menu item? Let us know our station app.

