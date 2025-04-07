Dunkin’ Sets A Cash Spending Limit At Its Massachusetts Locations

Dunkin&#8217; Sets A Cash Spending Limit At Its Massachusetts Locations

For those that know me, I am a huge Dunkin' fanatic and will gladly accept anything like gift cards so I can drink the most unhealthiest drink on the menu. Large Iced coffee, 6 dreams, 6 sugars, and 1 shot of unsweetened vanilla. Yes, I do get criticized for what I drink and I can certainly say it is an addiction. Eventually, I will limit those unhealthy habits.

Anyways, I was in the Dunkin' drive-thru recently and noticed a new sign that I haven't seen until now.

It has come to conclusion that this location and many others in Massachusetts are no longer accepting $50 or $100 bills as a form of payment for customer's Dunkin' orders.

Isn't $50 Or $100 Considered Legal Lender?

Yes it is, however just because it's legal tender it doesn't mean businesses are required to accept them as payment. According to the Federal Reserve, there is no federal statute mandating that a private business, a person, or an organization must accept currency or coins as payment for goods or services. Private businesses are free to develop their own policies on whether to accept cash unless there is a state law that says otherwise.

What If My Dunkin' Order Is Larger Than $50?

First of all, that's probably enough to serve an entire office depending on how many staff members. My suggestion is if you're going to pay cash for your large Dunkin' order, go to your local ATM and pull out a bunch of $20 bills. Personally, I'll stick to paying for Dunkin' with my credit/debit card or the free the Dunkin' mobile app.

