Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Honestly, summer is my most favorite season because I enjoy being outdoors comfortably without freezing my rear-end off.

So, what do we expect for the rest of this winter season in Massachusetts?

According to the farmer's almanac the coldest months predicted are January which will be particularly stormy, snowy and wet, with the potential for lots of rain and sleet. An East Coast storm is also expected to bring heavy snowfall, cold rain and frigid temperatures during the second week of February.

Meanwhile, The almanac also said that March “could go out like a lion” with an extended forecast calling for “wild swings in the thermometer along with East Coast storm will bring a wintry mess to the area during the first week of the month.

Here's a photo I snapped 4 years ago today of the first snowfall on Mount Greylock:

Of course, forecasts predicted this early are not 100% accurate but we do get ideas on what to expect this winter. After all, it's never too early to prepare. That reminds me, I got to pull out the snow shovels from the basement in a couple months

I remember one Christmas when it was 70 degrees out and everyone was driving around with their windows open. So, we shall see what mother nature has in store for us this winter here in the commonwealth of Massachusetts. We have to expect the unexpected each year.

