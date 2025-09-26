With Halloween just around the corner in Massachusetts, you'll soon notice festive decorations appearing throughout the neighborhood. From skeletons and witches to spider webs and pumpkins, Halloween decorations can be incredibly creative and wonderfully extravagant.

Nowadays, people are getting creative with their Halloween decorations, using colors beyond the traditional orange and black. However, if you spot a purple pumpkin on your neighbor's front porch, it could carry a deeper significance for those who live with epilepsy.

A purple pumpkin represents vital awareness for the epilepsy community. Similar to a teal pumpkin indicating a safe space for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, a purple pumpkin shows participation in the Purple Pumpkin Project.

Founded in September 2012 by Ron Lamontagne after his son was diagnosed with a seizure disorder, this initiative aims to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy. Participants display unique purple pumpkins and invite others to ask, "Why is your pumpkin purple?" This encourages discussions about epilepsy and promotes understanding and support for those affected by seizure disorders.

Over 3.4 million Americans have epilepsy, a common neurological disorder characterized by recurring seizures. The Purple Pumpkin Project, launched by Ron Lamontagne on Facebook, quickly garnered support for fundraising and awareness. Thirteen years later, it continues to provide information and financial support through local communities and social media.

If a child carries a purple trick-or-treating bucket, it signals that they may have epilepsy or another seizure disorder. This alerts others to the possibility of seizure activity during Halloween. Purple buckets help parents ensure a more inclusive and supportive trick-or-treating experience for children with these conditions. inclusivity, support, and compassion.

When you see a purple pumpkin on someone's porch, ask, "Why is your pumpkin purple?" This invites a conversation about epilepsy and how you can contribute to its support. Join the fun by decorating your own purple pumpkin and learning more about epilepsy to spread awareness this Halloween. This important cause in a meaningful way this Halloween.

