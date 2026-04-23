Natural Bridge State Park Is A Hidden Gem In Our Backyard
What do you envision when you think of state parks? While many imagine a simple picnic spot, I can guarantee this park offers much more. My view shifted after my first visit to this location on a school field trip.
Natural Bridge in North Adams
Natural Bridge State Park is a 48-acre hidden gem in North Adams, home to the continent's only naturally formed white-marble bridge.
This park was once the site of a commercial white marble quarry that operated from 1810 to 1947. To protect the unique geological features here, it was designated a state park in 1985.
What Natural Bridge State Park Has to Offer
A short 0.3-mile hike leads to the natural bridge, after which this park is named. Stairs lead to the bridge, offering an up-close view. Be mindful of any restrictions that might block your view.
Here's a quick history: More than 13,000 years ago, glacial meltwater eroded 550-million-year-old marble bedrock, forming this natural bridge, which is regarded as a wonder in both the natural and geological realms. The bridge is more than 15 feet thick and spans 30 feet across Hudson Brook, nestled in a steep 60-foot gorge. It's truly remarkable to see!
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What are the hours of operation for Natural Bridge State Park?
Visitors to the park can explore the abandoned marble quarry and see a distinctive man-made white marble dam. Like the natural bridge, this dam is the only one of its kind in North America. It makes for a perfect summer outing and is a popular choice for educational activities in summer programs.
Exploration is possible now, but it is very limited because the area is not maintained during the off-season. Natural Bridge State Park opens in May.
Park information and hours are available here.
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