Stephentown, New York Is The Only ‘Stephentown’ In The United States
Naming towns can be quite interesting. A good town name should be suitable and inviting. However, some names can be confusing, such as Peru and Washington in Massachusetts.
Some town names have a rich history, often being named after individuals. This town's name is uniquely found nowhere else in the world!
Stephentown, New York, The Only Town With The Name In America
Stephentown, New York, was initially settled around 1765. It officially became a town in 1788 when it was formed from the East Manor of the Rensselaerwyck District. The town's early settlers mainly originated from New England, especially Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Initially called Jericho Hollow in the Massachusetts Bay Colony, the town was renamed to honor Stephen Van Rensselaer. Situated in the southeastern part of Rensselaer County, Stephentown proudly has a sign declaring it the only Stephentown in the world.
The Size of Stephentown
The town spans 58.1 square miles, of which 58.0 are land and 0.1 are water. Its southern border touches Columbia County, New York, while the eastern edge aligns with the Massachusetts state line. The western and central parts of the town are located on the Rensselaer Plateau.
The ideal town for an axe-throwing adventure
Ax-throwing is a popular activity among locals and visitors, offering a fun way to engage in friendly competition. The town also features several highly rated lodging and dining options on TripAdvisor, making it ideal for a weekend getaway or day trip. The mix of activities and accommodations makes Stephentown a worthwhile destination. If you're planning a trip, you'll find plenty of enjoyable activities and comfortable places to stay to make your visit memorable.
