Experts Are Reminding Massachusetts Residents About Hiker Safety For The Fall

A major safety warning has been issued for hikers in Massachusetts this year.

Summer is gradually coming to an end in Massachusetts, and the cooler weather is returning, bringing vibrant leaves.

Many people still put on their hiking boots. If you are one of them, Massachusetts has some reminders to share.

Massachusetts offers numerous excellent hiking spots for everyone. From the Appalachian Trail on Mount Greylock to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail and its scenic coastlines, there is something for all ages and abilities.

Regardless of where you and your family hike this fall, keep a few safety tips in mind for a successful journey.

Hiking In Massachusetts

When preparing for a hike, it is crucial to inform someone about your plans. This should include your intended destination and your expected return time. By doing this, you ensure that someone knows where you are in case of an emergency. Additionally, if your hiking route passes near private property, it is wise to obtain permission from the landowner before proceeding.

It's important to remember that if you are going onto land that isn't clearly marked as public, you may be trespassing unless you have explicit permission to enter that area. Following these guidelines can help ensure your safety and show respect for the rights of others.

It is crucial to exercise caution when lighting a campfire in the woods, as it is one of the leading causes of wildfires.

