Famous Singer From Massachusetts Reacts To A Family Tragedy

Just recently, tragedy struck when a fire broke-out at 188 West Shaft Road in North Adams, Massachusetts which caused the unfortunate to happen. It claimed the life of a 4 year old child while leaving two others severely injured. The saying goes, objects can be replaced but humans cannot. On behave of all of us at Townsquare Media, we send our condolences to the families involved.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the reaction in the community has been overwhelmingly supportive. Including a GoFundMe that has raised over $100,000! Among those supporters happens to be a famous singer who resides in Massachusetts and has been known for his Rock hits in the early 2000s while leading up to many of his solo material including a state anthem.

Aaron Lewis is an American musician who is best known as the lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and founding member of the alternative metal band Staind, with whom he released seven studio albums. According to Wikipedia, he has pursued a solo career in country music since 2010 with his debut EP, Town Line, which was released in 2011. Lewis' first full-length solo release, The Road, was released by Blaster Records in 2012.

The community couldn't thank Aaron Lewis enough for his generis message he took to social media after he learned about the tragedy from his daughter.

My daughter sent me a text this morning. My heart instantly broke and I felt compelled to do something. I wanted to give everyone else that same opportunity to feel compelled to help out our fellow man in their greatest times in need. Please help me show compassion I know we all have in our hearts. GOD Bless. - AL

