FBI Is Warning Massachusetts Residents To Block These Phone Numbers ASAP
The FBI has been warning Massachusetts residents of phone call scams for many years. Now that the holiday season is here, the amount of phony calls have really amped up.
One example is Amazon or the USPS texting you saying there was a problem with your delivery and then your prompted to a click a link. Of course, everyone is warned not to since this is definitely a scam as no delivery service would send such text message.
What if I told you there is a new scam that the FBI is warning everyone about?
Just recently Massachusetts residents in Berkshire County received a phone call with no "caller-id" pretending to be the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.
One resident took to Facebook to warn everyone and here's what she had to say:
**BEWARE**I received a phone call today around 12:30pm from a “no caller Id” from a person stating they were calling from the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office. They stated my name as well as my address and claimed I had missed a court date which I supposedly received a summons for about a month prior. The person on the phone sounded very unprofessional. When I told this person I had no knowledge of any of it he then said I could take it up with his Captain. When I said I’d like to speak to that person he proceeded to “send” me to him by having someone else call my phone from a “no caller id”. This person claimed to be a Captain Christopher Bradley, badge # W5713. I told him I was going to hang up on him then and call the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office because the call just didn’t sound right. I did call the BCSO and they stated no such person worked there and that it was most likely some sort of scam. Idk what they were going to try and scam, I didn’t give them long enough to get that far but just want everyone to be aware in case they receive a similar call. - Alicia Moore-Carver of Berkshire County
Sheriff Bowler and the staff at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office want to notify the community of a current scam involving our office. If you have received a call from an individual stating that they work at the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office and they provide you with a callback number that is not a working number, please attempt to avoid any conversation with these individuals and just simply hang up. - Berkshire County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
