FBI Warning: Four Scams Now On The Rise In Massachusetts

Scams have been around even going as far back to the Craigslist days. Which honestly, I'm still surprised the site still exists today now that Facebook Marketplace is a huge hit.

But, scammers have now unfortunately dominated the Facebook Market as well.

While Facebook Marketplace is a great way to buy and sell items at reasonable prices like no other site, it sometimes it can get a little dangerous. For example, I once bought a car on Marketplace thinking I was getting an amazing deal on a fixer upper only to find out I was sold a lemon when it was too late.

Here's the list of scams now trending:

1. Housing Scam

Facebook Screenshot Facebook Screenshot loading...

Buying a lemon is our least amount of worries. Take this ad for example. Notice it says "LEASE TO OWN." Only $820 a month. Also notice how they advertise that a stove and refrigerator are included. Like who does that? Not to mention they always mention that it's "conveniently located near shopping."

You and I both know that this $820 a month is too good to be true seeing what the housing market is nowadays. Plus they always provide a link to click on versus an actual address. Do not click that link! Also notice how that person turned off the comments? Yep, definitely a scam right there!

2. Free Food Scam

Facebook Screenshot Facebook Screenshot loading...

"Great deal" scams on homes are not only what we need to worry about. This new one invites you to "pick up FREE FOOD tomorrow." And how you can pick up for yourself or someone else. And again, instead of providing an address or a location for this so called "FREE FOOD," they want you to clink on a link to join this "group" for more information. Again, don't click on it! And I'll tell you why in a few.

Get our free mobile app

3. Child Found Scam

Facebook Screenshot Facebook Screenshot loading...

This new scam has really caught a lot of attention. The post claims that a lost child was found and taken to the police station because he doesn't know where he lives and supposedly no one has called for him. Plus, they want you to bump the post. Which is similar to clicking on a link.

From personal experience, a lot of these photo were taken from an actual sheriff's office site where a child was actually missing but then found safely. When child is actually missing, a local sheriff or police department will usually post on their own Facebook page and not a tag sale site. Plus they will never tell you to "bump their post."

4. Missing Teen Scam

Facebook Screenshot Facebook Screenshot loading...

Similar to the Child Found Scam, only this time it claims a teen is missing. They talk about how they're "not from the area." Plus you notice how they use the word and twice? Like if you're going to scam, maybe learn proper English first? And of course, they want you to bump the post.

What happens if I click on the links provided or bump a post?

According to Norton, Clicking a link in a spam text could install malware on your phone or take you to spoofed sites that look real but are designed to steal your information. Once the spammer has your information, they can sell your data to marketers or identity thieves.

Tips to Avoid Being Victimized By Scams When the Black Friday deals show up, so do the scammers! To protect yourself, the FBI shared the following tips. Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio