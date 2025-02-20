Stimulus check refunds are always nice. When they're legit of course.

It seems like scammers always have nothing better to do than sit around all day and try to collect money from people. Yet again, they found another method to attempt to take money out of your pocket.

According to CBS NEWS, the Better Business Bureau says if you happen to get a text claiming you're due for a $1,400 stimulus check from what looks to be the IRS, they're asking you to not click on any links.

Why you may ask? Simply because the IRS will never send you a text message. If you're ever contacted by the legit IRS, it's always by mail. This is just another way for criminals to impersonate the IRS into tricking taxpayers by getting them to share personal information through fake alerts by text message claiming you're eligible for extra money.

How Does The Scam Work?

Let's say for example you get a text message from what looks to be the IRS. You get excited because they claim you're eligible for a $1,400 Economic Impact Payment and then they ask you to provide your personal information so the money can be deposited into your bank account or mailed by check within 1 to 2 business days.

The link they provide is known as a phishing link (a link used to steal your personal information or give you malware) which if you click on it, it opens up a fake IRS website. This gives criminals access to everything you have. So, do not click on it.

How To Know If The IRS Contacts You

Again, the IRS will never contact taxpayers by text, email or social media. Only by certified letters via First Class Mail. So, never give any personal or financial information to anyone that you don't know.

Here are some more tips from the Better Business Bureau:

Verify communications: Real IRS notices are sent through postal mail, not texts or emails.

Real IRS notices are sent through postal mail, not texts or emails. Avoid clicking links: Never click on links in unsolicited messages. Instead go to IRS.gov.

Never click on links in unsolicited messages. Instead go to IRS.gov. Be cautious of urgency: Scammers create a sense of urgency to make you act quickly. Take time to confirm claims independently.

Scammers create a sense of urgency to make you act quickly. Take time to confirm claims independently. Report the scam. Forward suspicious messages to phishing@irs.gov and report them to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

