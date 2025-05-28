Cheating is one of the worst things you can do in a marriage. Undoubtedly, at least one person we know has cheated in the past.

According to Woman's Day, Massachusetts is one of the 16 states that have a law prohibiting adultery during marriage, defined as engaging in sexual intercourse with someone other than one's spouse.

Surprisingly, there hasn't been an adultery case in Massachusetts since 1983. Most couples today choose to sign divorce papers and move on.

Although jail time for cheating is rare, a judge can still impose significant penalties if they choose to do so.

According to The Week, in Massachusetts, this offense is classified as a felony and could lead to a prison sentence of up to three years if convicted. Other states, including Idaho, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin, also categorize it as a felony. In states where it is only considered a misdemeanor, penalties may still include fines and potential jail time of up to three months.

States like New York are working to remove laws that make it illegal to cheat on a married spouse. If successful, this would mean that residents of New York could engage in extramarital affairs without facing legal repercussions, allowing them the freedom to do so in the city that never sleeps.

Here is a list of states where cheating on your spouse is illegal, according to Woman's Day:

Arizona Florida Kansas Illinois Massachusetts Oklahoma Idaho Michigan Wisconsin Minnesota Utah New York Mississippi Georgia South Carolina North Carolina

Interestingly, even though it remains illegal in Maryland, the penalty is only a $10 fine. Not exactly a strong deterrent, right?

What if you're married in a state where it's legal, but you cheat in another state where it's illegal? This is a good question for a lawyer.

