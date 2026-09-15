Currently, the nation is discovering what New Englanders value most in hot dogs. With baseball season in progress and the Red Sox going through ups and downs, fans always look forward to their favorite hot dog brand in New England.

It's undeniable that Fenway Franks offers the best hot dogs.

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Leading Hot Dog Brands in the U.S.

Cheapism recently featured an article called "19 Regional Hot Dog Styles Across America You Have to Try." Although it didn't include all 19 styles, it highlighted the Fenway Frank and described why it's considered one of the top hot dogs in the nation.

This article covers the main aspects of the Fenway Frank.

The home of the Boston Red Sox is where you go to try The Fenway Frank, New England’s take on the humble hot dog: beef and pork franks boiled and grilled (but only ever so slightly) and served in a New England-style buttery toasted bun with mustard and relish. It’s reputed to have been sold there since Fenway Park opened in 1912.

The best place to enjoy a Fenway Frank is at Fenway Park during the Red Sox season!

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Where Else Can You Enjoy Fenway Franks Besides Fenway Park?

If you're unable to visit the ballpark, you can find a 14-ounce pack of Kayem Fenway Franks at many grocery stores across Massachusetts.

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