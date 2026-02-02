Boston Red Sox Have Kicked Off The Unofficial Start Of Baseball Season

The groundhog has seen its shadow, indicating six additional weeks of winter. Although it may seem distant, it's actually nearer than you expect, particularly in the context of major league baseball.

Although the Boston Red Sox's Opening Day at Fenway Park is still two months away, the team started spring training on Monday, February 2, marking their annual Truck Day at Fenway. Early at 7 a.m., crews l7 amequipment for the trip to their training facilities in Florida.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A tradition of the Red Sox

According to WWLP, the Red Sox have held this event since 2003, marking the unofficial start of the baseball season. Despite the cold morning, fans gathered to watch the team load equipment for their nearly 1,500-mile trip to Fort Myers. The cargo included a significant amount of baseball gear for the upcoming spring season, including over 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 batting gloves, and 200 helmets, all loaded onto the tractor-trailer. Fans participated in the event even as temperatures stayed in the single digits.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What the celebration involved

The celebration included team mascots and staff engaging with the crowd at Fenway Park. Wally the Green Monster and his sister Tessie appeared on a flatbed truck during the event. Fenway ambassadors were also there, handing out gifts to fans who gathered for the morning loading.

The truck was scheduled to depart between 11 a.m. and 12 pm, nearly 1,500 miles away, to arrive at the Red Sox spring training facilities in Fort Myers. The first game in spring training is scheduled for February 21, with the Boston Red Sox facing the Minnesota Twins at 1:05 pm.

New England Reacts to Red Sox Fan Request to Ditch 'Sweet Caroline' Would you be into getting rid of 'Sweet Caroline' at Boston sporting events? Here's what 30 New Englanders had to say.