Christmas time is approaching, a season for shopping and enjoying festivities.

With many significant events happening in this small Massachusetts town, it is no surprise that it has gained national recognition from Mixbook.com.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Which town in Massachusetts was ranked as the most Christmas festive in America?

Stockbridge, Massachusetts, located in the Berkshires, is home to several notable attractions, including the Norman Rockwell Museum, Tanglewood, Naumkeag, the Berkshire Theatre Group, Chesterwood, and the Berkshire Botanical Garden. During the holiday season, the town transforms into a picturesque scene reminiscent of a living postcard. The main street, which evokes the charm of Rockwell's famous paintings, is adorned with festive decorations and lights, creating a warm and nostalgic atmosphere.

Stockbridge is uniquely appealing during the holidays, especially due to its historic homes and buildings, which are beautifully decorated and often open for tours, providing a glimpse into the town's rich history and traditions.

stockbridgechamber.org stockbridgechamber.org loading...

A highlight of the season is the annual Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas event, where the town reenacts the scene from Rockwell's painting. This festive celebration features vintage automobiles and people dressed in period attire, bringing the artwork to life. The event will take place from December 6 to 7, 2025.

WNYT NewsChannel 13 Facebook Screenshot WNYT NewsChannel 13 Facebook Screenshot loading...

NBC's Today Show broadcast a live national telecast from Stockbridge last year, bringing back its holiday series, “Merriest Main Street,” which features towns across the country brimming with holiday spirit. This telecast also celebrated the 35th anniversary of Stockbridge's Main Street at Christmas.

Get our free mobile app

What are the Top 10 Christmas Festive Towns in America?

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Durango, Colorado Lake Placid, New York Stowe, Vermont Alexandria, Virginia Old Saybrook, Connecticut Stockbridge, Massachusetts Holland, Michigan Bethlehem, Pennsylvania North Pole, Alaska

Fun fact: These towns were selected by 3,000 families for their embodiment of the essence of the holiday season, making them sought-after destinations for families and holiday enthusiasts. For more information on upcoming events in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, click here.

20 Elf On The Shelf Ideas You'll love For Christmas If you want to smile, cringe, or laugh, Elf on The Shelf is here to stay for the Christmas season. Here's some ideas of how to celebrate with your family. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler