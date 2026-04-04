A Structure Fire Has Destroyed A Barn At Stoney Brook Farm In Cheshire

Note: The Barn Pictured Was Unaffected

A fire completely destroyed a barn in Cheshire on Friday afternoon.

The entire structure was destroyed, but the firefighters succeeded in stopping the fire from spreading to an adjacent barn and the house at Stoney Brook Farm.

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The Time the Fire Was Reported

Fire Chief Thomas Francesconi stated that the homeowners reported the fire at 12:39 p.m., but it had already taken hold by then. Responding firefighters discovered the L-shaped building fully engulfed in flames. Fire departments from Adams, Lanesborough, Savoy, and Windsor responded, while Williamstown Fire took care of the station.

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Read More: Pro Tips On How Berkshire Residents Can Prepare Their Lawnmower

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Firefighter Challenges

The tankers were used to transport water from a nearby brook until a pool could be set up near the scene and water pumped into it. Northern Berkshire EMS responded, and one firefighter was treated at the scene and then taken to Berkshire Medical Center. Francesconi reported no further injuries, but the owners informed him that 18 chickens were inside the barn.

The property also contained equipment and other items, including a Jeep. The cause of the fire is still being examined. The Zieminski family has owned the property for multiple generations. A section of the road in front of the house was temporarily closed. All units were cleared at 4:39 p.m. and returned to their stations.

Here Are Fire Safety Steps For Your Family These steps should be discussed and practiced with your entire family and anyone else who lives with you. Gallery Credit: Drew Kirby/Canva