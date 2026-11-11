Many of you have probably seen TV commercials. I have, many times, and it made me wonder: Where is the nearest Wingstop outside Berkshire County?

Since I have driven past at least one, the nearest Wingstop locations are just over an hour away from the Berkshires, in the Capital Region, in Albany and Troy. But now, Berkshire residents will not have to drive far for their Wingstop fix, as Pittsfield will be home to the first location in Berkshire County.

Here's the inside scoop.

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What Is Wingstop?

Founded in Garland, Texas, in 1994, Wingstop is a popular American fast-casual chain best known for its chicken wings, tenders, and seasoned fries. Headquartered in Dallas, it operates more than 3,000 locations across over 20 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Canada.

Their menu features bone-in and boneless wings, chicken tenders, and chicken sandwiches. Wings and tenders are tossed to order in about 13 signature flavors, including favorites like Lemon Pepper, Louisiana Rub, Garlic Parmesan, Atomic, Mango Habanero, and Hot Honey Rub. Sides include seasoned fries, Cajun-fried corn, and veggie sticks, along with house-made ranch and blue cheese dips.

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Where is the Wingstop In Pittsfield Located?

During my recent visit, workers were inside the former Supercuts location at the shopping center on 555 Hubbard Ave. in Pittsfield. As of now, Google lists the opening date as November 30th, at the end of this month. As a chicken wing fan, I couldn't be more excited about Wingstop finally coming to Berkshire County.

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