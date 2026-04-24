Albany Based Flight School Is Opening Its First MA Location In North Adams
As Harriman-and-West Airport advances its development plans, which include constructing a new hangar and opening a restaurant, it is also finalizing a new site for an Albany, N.Y.-based flight school.
Maura Hewison of Hewison Aviation announced during Tuesday's Airport Commission meeting that the company plans to move its flight training operations to North Adams, marking its fourth site and its first in Massachusetts.
Flight School Opening Details
The Berkshire Eagle reports that Hewison did not specify when the flight school is expected to start, but said additional details will be announced within the next one or two months.
The flight school's inclusion is part of the airport commission's plan to improve the airport, which involves constructing a new hangar, installing new signs, and launching a restaurant—all aimed at increasing airport traffic and fostering stronger community connections.
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What Type Of Flight School Will North Adams Be?
Hewison mentioned that the company is recruiting a flight instructor and intends to start as a Part 61 flight school, which offers more adaptable, tailored training than the more formal Part 141 program.
Hewison Aviation assumed control of Harriman-and-West's operations in September and appointed Andrew Franklin as manager in October. In Franklin's absence, Hewison steps in. The company's website indicates that Hewison employs approximately 25 staff members.
Hewison mentioned that the company plans to station some of its planes at Harriman-And-West, with more aircraft anticipated once the new hangar is up and running.
“We're going to keep one plane here right now, grow the flight school organically like at our other locations, start offering discovery flights and things like that, so stay tuned,” - Maura Hewison
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