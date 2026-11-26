Many consider Massachusetts the birthplace of exceptional foods, as it was one of the original 13 colonies and the sixth state to join the United States.
Many Massachusetts residents have tried these foods at some point. If you've spent time in New England, you know exactly what I mean.
Why some foods may be unavailable outside Massachusetts
If you're considering a move out of Massachusetts, remember that some of your favorite foods may be harder to find elsewhere in the U.S. And even when you do find them, they may not taste quite the way you remember.
These differences may stem from regional variations in preparation methods, ingredient quality, or sourcing compared with Massachusetts. Exploring a new culinary scene can lead to enjoyable discoveries, but it may also mean leaving behind flavors that are unique to your hometown.
Food You Would Miss If You Left Massachusetts
Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause
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You can enjoy many delicious Massachusetts dishes at local restaurants and grocery stores across New England. Here are some places serving these regional favorites.
10 OLDEST RESTAURANTS IN MASSACHUSSETTS
Gallery Credit: Ryan Pause
Whether you’re planning a move or a trip, check out some of the country’s most popular fast-food chains.
From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try
Gallery Credit: Kiersten Hickman