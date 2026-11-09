Linda Cernik, director of Northern Berkshire Waste Management, plans community events up to a year in advance to get the word out. This time, it's an event where Berkshire residents can dispose of waste that normally can't just be thrown away.

Here are the details.

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What Hazardous Waste Is Being Collected For Free In Cheshire One Day Only?

The Berkshire Eagle reports that, in an unplanned celebration of America Recycles Day, the Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District will host its first Zero Waste Day on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cheshire Community House. The free event is open to all Berkshire residents and offers a safe way to recycle or dispose of paint, appliances, textiles, and other household items.

Other items include mattresses and roofing accepted by Casella Waste Systems, and clothing and household goods; other partners will take latex paint, electronics, and appliances accepted by CMRK. The only items NOT accepted are TVs; however, Berkshire Harm Reduction will collect syringes.

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Do You Have to Be a Berkshire Resident?

To use this free waste disposal service, you’ll need to show that you live in one of the 14 member towns. You’re also welcome to stay and meet the people who provide these services.

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How Much Impact Northern Berkshire Waste Management Has Had Since 1988

Earlier this year, the District raised more than $8,000 through scrap metal collection and paper shredding events. The District donated the funds to fire departments in Adams, Lanesborough, Clarksburg, and Dalton. The district uses its own revenue—whether from state grants or donations—to fund recycling and composting programs, second-hand swap shops, and equipment for local waste transfer stations.