Gas Prices Are Up By 10 Cents In Berkshire County In A 24-Hour Span

Just yesterday, the price of gas was only $2.99 per gallon, a seemingly modest cost at my favorite station. Today, when I stopped by again, I noticed the price had increased to $3.09. In just 24 hours, the cost had risen by a full 10 cents, highlighting the rapid and noticeable fluctuation in fuel prices.

What Will Be the Impact on Massachusetts?

Oil analysts told WCVB that the long-term effects are still unclear, but consumers might be surprised by unexpectedly high pump prices.

"Consumers are likely to notice the national average will likely re-exceed the $3 per gallon mark for the first time in 2026," - Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

Eight Countries Plan To Boost Oil Production

Eight OPEC+ nations announced their plan to increase crude oil production by about 206,000 barrels per day starting in April. This was revealed during a scheduled OPEC meeting held before strikes began in Iran.

How to Get Ready for Price Increases

To deal with rising fuel costs, focus on improving fuel efficiency by properly maintaining your vehicle—such as keeping tires correctly inflated—and driving more smoothly by avoiding sudden accelerations and unnecessary idling. It's not a bad idea to stay on top of oil changes, which can affect gas mileage in the long run. You can also use apps like GasBuddy to find cheaper fuel, plan trips to minimize mileage, use rewards credit cards, and consider options like carpooling or public transportation.

