As Gas Prices Surge Up To Almost $4 A Gallon, Should Massachusetts ‘Suspend’ The Gas Tax?

Everyone in Massachusetts is feeling the pain at the pump right now, especially when you're also battling high grocery prices, but now gasoline is another fight.

Gas prices are continually rising, but embedded within those prices is a smaller, stable amount: the gas tax. In Massachusetts, this state tax is 24 cents per gallon, while an additional 18 cents comes from the federal tax. If you spend $15 on gas, $3.60 of that goes straight to the state. But what if that money stayed with you instead? What if Massachusetts officials paused the state gas tax?

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CBS News Boston reports that several states, including Georgia, have postponed their gas tax for two months, and Connecticut's governor has suggested temporarily suspending the tax.

Governor Maura Healey on Gas Prices

Should we adopt the same approach in Massachusetts? With an election underway, issues like gas prices and the gas tax are gaining attention. Governor Maura Healey and the three Republican contenders aiming to succeed her are turning the gas pump into a political battleground.

Gov. Healey was asked by WBZ-TV on March 10 whether she would consider pausing the tax. She didn't directly answer the question. Instead, she shifted the focus to President Trump and the Iran War.

"My biggest concern right now is that President of the United States, as Commander in Chief, needs to do his job," - Gov. Healey

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Republican candidates take on suspending gas tax

The three Republicans who might face Healey in this year's election were also asked by WBZ-TV; here is what they had to say:

Brian Shortsleeve said, "We should suspend the gas tax. I have called for suspending it until the cost of gas gets below $2.50 a gallon. This would provide families immediate relief."

Mike Kennealy said, "Sure, let's suspend the gas tax, but we have to get after some of these really important root cause issues and get serious about it. And I'll tell you what: she (Healey) can blame the federal government all she wants, but we are the third-highest in energy costs. That's on us."

Candidate Mike Minogue released a statement saying he supports a pause on the tax. "It's a shame we have to take these short-term measures to make up for Governor Healey's failures."

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How 'Suspending' Affects Gas Tax Revenue in Massachusetts

What are the disadvantages of pausing? Typically, the gas tax brings in about $600 million each year, which is used to build and maintain roads and bridges. Is this likely to occur? Most probably not.

In 2022, with gas prices going over $5 per gallon, then-Governor Charlie Baker suggested temporarily suspending the gas tax. However, the legislature did not approve this. In fact, since the gas tax was first introduced in 1929, Massachusetts has never suspended it.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli