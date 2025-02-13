The concert lineup just keeps getting better and better this year. And this time, it may just be a once in a lifetime opportunity since one of these Country superstars only comes out to play when his time allows.

This concert is guaranteed to be the best one yet to kick off the official start of summer in 2025.

George Strait (The King of Country) and 11-time Grammy award winner Chris Stapleton are going to be extending their run of stadium shows this year with a one stop in June at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Parker McCollum is their special guest and will join the pair for a one-night stadium show on Saturday, June 21 of this year.

George Strait has set a record for the largest single-ticketed concert in American history along with a new record for Texas A&M Kyle Field for a single event which had 110,905 fans in attendance for "George Strait: The King at Kyle Field."

He is known for his biggest hits dating all the way back to 1982 with Amarillo by Morning, All My Ex's Live In Texas, I Cross My Heart, Check Yes Or No, Here For A Good Time, and so much more.

George Strait also accepted the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 58th Annual Country Music Association ( know as the CMA Awards) on November 20, 2024. This award recognizes artists who have made significant contributions to the genre.

Tickets for the one-night Gillette Stadium show go on sale Friday, February, 21 at 10 a.m.

American Express card members will be able to purchase tickets starting on Thursday, February. 20.

