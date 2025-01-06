Getting A CDL Driver’s License Just Got Easier In Massachusetts

Drivers with CDL licenses will no longer lose their eligibility to operate a commercial vehicle after all. Awhile back motorists were at risk of losing their CDL due to prior traffic infractions against them.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Governor Maura Healey just recently signed a bill that exempts most passenger vehicle offenses committed before Sept. 30, 2005, from counting against commercial license eligibility, which effectively mirrored a similar policy at the federal level.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to the governor's office, about 280 people who were facing disqualification would be sent letters to inform them that they no longer need to worry due to the new law. 65 drivers will also benefit from this law after they address other outstanding obligations.

However, drivers found with three or more operating under the influence convictions involving drugs or alcohol will not be eligible for commercial licenses.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg via Getty Images loading...

"Our administration is committed to ensuring safety on our roads while also supporting the many hardworking Massachusetts residents who rely on Commercial Driver's Licenses for their livelihoods. The RMV will take immediate action to inform eligible drivers that their CDLs will not be disqualified and will continue updating its regulations to ensure that drivers who have served disqualifications for significant periods of time will have a pathway to reinstatement. We're grateful to the Legislature for their expeditious review of this bill, which will save hundreds of jobs." - Governor Maura Healey

The previous law disqualified drivers with certain infractions on their records from acquiring commercial licenses regardless of how old the incidents were.

Over the summer the DMV informed nearly 500 drivers their licenses would be downgraded from commercial to passenger as a result, despite seemingly not fully enforcing the measure in the past.

