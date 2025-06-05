A recent poll of the 50 most popular restaurants in America showed that many of them are located in Massachusetts.

Although many of these chains are not found in Massachusetts, this list fairly represents the popular chains available in the state.

Number 7 is particularly well-known in Massachusetts. If you haven't visited it at least once, you are still new to the state.

Here are 50 popular restaurant chains in America, with number 7 being a favorite in Massachusetts.

Canva Canva loading...

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

There's no doubt that you have either eaten at or seen some of the restaurant chains listed above. It's pretty amazing that Dunkin' came in at number 7.

Number 7 Is Special

Dunkin', originally known as Dunkin' Donuts, was founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Here's a clearer version of the text:

"Interestingly, according to Wikipedia, the chain was acquired by Allied Lyons, the holding company for Baskin-Robbins, in 1990. This acquisition of the Mister Donut chain, along with its conversion to Dunkin' Donuts, helped the brand expand its presence in North America that year."

Google Streetview Google Streetview loading...

Ironically, 'The Original Dunkin' is still operating today, serving local customers for over 75 years. This emphasizes the comparison at a regional level, as nothing surpasses locally owned establishments.

Massachusetts is home to many long-standing local eateries, particularly diners, offering a wide variety to choose from.

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...