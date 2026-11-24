Growing up in Massachusetts, I remember gathering with my family every Easter Sunday at a once-popular buffet that, unfortunately, is no longer in business. If you’ve lived in the Berkshires your whole life, you know exactly what I mean!

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Remember Old Country Buffet?

Old Country Buffet, of course. It unexpectedly closed in early 2016 at 555 Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield. The site later became home to the latest Chili's restaurant, which operated from 2018 to 2024. We all gathered there every Thanksgiving and nearly every other holiday.

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I don't know why I'm eating with my eyes closed in this photo. 😂 Who knew it was taken over 10 years ago at the Old Country Buffet? Notice my two grandmothers in the photo. God rest their souls—I still miss them to this day.

Which buffet in Massachusetts is still open for Thanksgiving?

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Golden Corral Buffet & Grill

Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 436 Parker Street in Springfield, Massachusetts, and many other locations, will be open on Thanksgiving from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The buffet will serve traditional holiday dishes, including turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and seasonal pies, along with its regular favorites.

Please note that the restaurant does not accept reservations, so arriving early can help you avoid long holiday waits.

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It's Similar To Old Country Buffet, Except That Chocolate Is No Longer There

So, if you miss holiday buffets like Old Country Buffet, why not try Golden Corral? Trust me, I've been to Golden Corral several times, and it's worth the drive! The only thing I miss is the chocolate fountain they offered pre-COVID.