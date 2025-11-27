Growing up in Massachusetts, I fondly remember gathering with my family every year for Thanksgiving at a once-popular buffet that is unfortunately no longer in business. If you've lived in the Berkshires your whole life, you know exactly which place I'm talking about!

Picasa/iberkshires.com Picasa/iberkshires.com loading...

Old Country Buffet, of course, is where we used to gather for every Thanksgiving and almost any other holiday. It closed unexpectedly in early 2016 at 555 Hubbard Avenue in Pittsfield. The location later became a Chili's Restaurant, which operated from 2018 to 2024.

Ryan Pause Ryan Pause loading...

I don’t understand why I was eating with my eyes closed in this photo! 😂 This picture was taken over 10 years ago inside the Old Country Buffet. You can see both of my grandmothers in the photo—one sitting across from me, whom I miss dearly. God rest her soul.

So, which buffet in Massachusetts is currently still open for Thanksgiving?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Golden Corral will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to their website. If you're willing to make the hour-long drive, the nearest location to the Berkshires is at 436 Parker Street in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A special Thanksgiving menu will be featured on the endless buffet, including carved roasted turkey, carved holiday glazed ham, and carved holiday beef roast. Additionally, all the traditional holiday favorites will be available, such as stuffing, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin and pecan pie.

Get our free mobile app

cleveland.com cleveland.com loading...

If you miss holiday buffets like those at Old Country Buffet, you should consider trying Golden Corral. I've been there several times, and it's definitely worth the trip! The only thing I really miss is the chocolate fountain that was available before the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 of the Best Thanksgiving Towns in the US Are in New England CountryLiving published this list of the best Thanksgiving towns in the nation. Let's learn more about the six New England communities which made the list. Gallery Credit: Megan