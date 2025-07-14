These Items Are Prohibited From Being Donated At Massachusetts Goodwill Store Locations

Have you ever wondered why Goodwill sometimes has limited items for sale? There’s a reason for this.

Get our free mobile app

While many people across the Baystate try to keep things tidy, there's always one question: What should you do with that clutter?

Although donating to Goodwill is always appreciated, there are restrictions on items they cannot accept for various reasons.

Read More: What Is The New "No Touch" Law In Massachusetts, Connecticut?

Blank paper labels hang on the clothes rails in the store Getty Images loading...

Goodwill stores consistently exceed expectations by accepting numerous generous donations from consumers. Additionally, donating to Goodwill makes you eligible for a tax deduction.

Goodwill of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont not only accepts donations of clean, gently used clothing and household items but also relies on the sale of these items to fund its programs and services. According to IRS regulations, donors are required to determine the "fair market" value of their donations. This can be done by using purchase receipts or another method to estimate the item's value at resale, similar to how items are valued on online auction sites.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There are restrictions on which items Goodwill employees can accept due to health, safety, environmental, and federal guidelines.

The general guideline is that items can be declined if they are not clean or are in very poor condition. Additionally, the staff is willing to help those in need with their donations, such as unloading items from a vehicle. However, they may refuse assistance if it poses any risks, including potential property damage or personal injury.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A complete list of "Items We Cannot Accept" is available on their website and is updated regularly.

Here is an example of items that Goodwill Stores in Massachusetts cannot accept for donations:

13 Items you Cannot Donate to the Goodwill I know you may be wanting to rid of some of the items listed below, but don't. Know before you go! Gallery Credit: Aly

Things Goodwill Doesn't Want You to Donate Goodwill has always had an impossibly solid business model... People give their stuff to them for free. Goodwill sells it in-store and online. Instant profits... but there is a limit to what they will accept on the back dock. Here's a quick rundown of what Goodwill might turn away. Gallery Credit: Kelso