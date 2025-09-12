Have you ever wondered why Goodwill has a limited selection of items for sale? There’s a reason for this.

Get our free mobile app

While many people in the Baystate strive to keep things tidy, one question remains: What should you do with the clutter?

While donating to Goodwill is always appreciated, there are items they cannot accept for various reasons.

Blank paper labels hang on the clothes rails in the store Getty Images loading...

Goodwill stores continually surpass expectations by accepting generous donations from the community. Moreover, donating to Goodwill qualifies you for a tax deduction.

Goodwill of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont accepts donations of clean, gently used clothing and household items. The organization relies on the sale of these items to fund its programs and services. According to IRS regulations, donors must determine the "fair market" value of their donations. This can be done by using purchase receipts or by estimating the item's value based on similar items sold on online auction sites.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Goodwill employees are restricted from accepting certain items due to health, safety, environmental, and federal guidelines.

Items may be declined if they are not clean or are in very poor condition. The staff is available to assist those in need with their donations, such as unloading items from a vehicle. However, they may refuse assistance if it poses any risks, including potential property damage or personal injury.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A comprehensive list of "Items We Cannot Accept" can be found on their website, and it is updated frequently.

Here is a list of items that Goodwill Stores in Massachusetts cannot accept as donations:

13 Items you Cannot Donate to the Goodwill I know you may be wanting to rid of some of the items listed below, but don't. Know before you go! Gallery Credit: Aly