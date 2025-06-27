Living in Massachusetts offers several advantages.

It also has its drawbacks, which we must acknowledge.

One issue I have living in Massachusetts is the frequent changes in climate between seasons. As the weather warms up, it tends to attract unwelcome critters that require management.

There's nothing that can be done about it. I've been told many times about a deadly creature that hangs out in the southeastern part of Massachusetts, specifically in Cape Cod. The good news is that the fatal creature only lives in the ocean, so if you're on land, you are completely safe.

Historically, Great White Sharks were rarely found in the waters of Cape Cod, but their population has significantly increased in recent years. According to the Warham Land Trust, swimming in the waters around Cape Cod is akin to entering a wilderness where bears and rattlesnakes are present.

While sharks typically do not hunt humans, they can be found in the waters at a very low rate. However, it is always wise to take precautions when swimming in the waters of Cape Cod.

Be aware that sharks hunt for seals in shallow water.

Stay close to shore where rescuers can reach you.

Swim, paddle, kayak, and surf in groups – don’t isolate yourself.

Avoid areas where seals are present.

Avoid areas where schools of fish are visible.

Avoid murky or low-visibility water.

Limit splashing.

Great White Sharks are typically observed from June to October. While I've seen whales and dolphins in the ocean, my only experience with sharks has been with small ones at the aquarium. I’m unsure how I would feel about encountering a giant Great White Shark in person.

