This is your chance to be part of history as the new Greylock School project advances with its steel structure.

What do I mean by being part of history? How about having your name on the steel structure? Here's the inside scoop.

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM

Steele Structure Being Installed for the New North Adams School

The construction of the new school building is beginning to look like a skeleton. Yesterday, a large crane lifted multiple beams simultaneously for the east side of the 73,000-square-foot structure.

Iberkshires.com reports that the foundations, final concrete slabs, and utilities have been completed. This part of the first story at the northeast corner was finished Monday afternoon, near where the gym will be built.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: The Berkshire Mall In Lanesborough MA Could Soon Be Redeveloped

Ryan Pause/TSM Ryan Pause/TSM

What Are the Next Steps for the New Greylock School Project?

The project is advancing steadily with few issues. Last week, the committee was notified that some schedule items have been modified, but overall, the project continues to proceed smoothly.

Timothy Alix from Colliers mentioned that once the steel begins rising, progress will seem rapid. The structure quickly takes shape, but then construction appears to slow as they fill in all the steel.

"So you'll see a lot of activity over the next month and a half, as the steel is going up, and the neighbors will be able to see the building taking shape. So it'll be exciting next month and a half as the steel is going in." - Timothy Alix of Colliers

In addition, you're invited to a 'Steel Beam Signing' this Friday, August 15th, at 12:15 pm., according to the North Adams Public Schools Facebook page. Residents can sign their names on the beam and be part of this exciting new chapter for Greylock Elementary.