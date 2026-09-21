Steel Framing And Roof Completed For New Greylock School In North Adams

Since this project is in my neighborhood, I've been following the progress of Greylock School's new future home in North Adams. I have to say, it's really coming along since the project started months ago.

While I never actually attended this school, this project brings back memories of 2011, when my old high school, Hoosac Valley, was being renovated. The steel structure and roof were recently completed, and the new school is finally taking shape.

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Steel and Roof Completion for New North Adams, MA School

iberkshires.com reports that Todd Ashford, a representative with the owner's project manager, Colliers International, said at the recent School Building Committee meeting that nearly all the steelwork is complete. Several major trades have begun, including installing masonry blocks on the exterior walls, metal framing on the outside, and roofing, which is projected to begin within the next few weeks.

He mentioned that most of the exterior masonry blocks and steel framing are expected to be nearly finished by the next meeting. Additionally, a binder course of asphalt should be installed by the first week of October, which will help minimize dirt and mud from the site.

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Budget Updates

The committee also approved the invoices for the current month. Ashford said approximately $17.8 million in invoices have been paid so far, with $6.4 million eligible for reimbursement from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The MSBA is covering 80 percent of the eligible costs, which totals around $42 million.

Committee member Lisa Blackmer inquired whether reimbursements were aligning with spending. Mayor Jennifer Mackey replied that reimbursements usually take between 30 and 45 days, and so far, there have been no issues. Colliers and Nancy Rauscher, the director of school finance and operations, have been collaborating effectively.

I will continue to follow project updates and take photos as things come along.

How Much Do Public School Teachers Make in Massachusetts? See how public school teacher salaries compare across SouthCoast Massachusetts towns using official DESE profile data. Check average educator pay by district by clicking on the photo or the title. Gallery Credit: Michaela Johnson