As Halloween approaches in Massachusetts, festive decorations will soon fill the neighborhood. From skeletons and witches to spider webs and pumpkins, Halloween decorations can be incredibly creative and wonderfully extravagant.

People are becoming more creative with their Halloween decorations, using colors beyond the traditional orange and black. If you see a purple pumpkin on your neighbor's front porch, it may have a special meaning for those living with epilepsy.

A purple pumpkin symbolizes essential awareness for the epilepsy community. Similar to a teal pumpkin indicating a safe space for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, a purple pumpkin shows participation in the Purple Pumpkin Project.

Founded in September 2012 by Ron Lamontagne after his son was diagnosed with a seizure disorder, this initiative aims to raise awareness and funds for epilepsy. Participants display unique purple pumpkins and encourage others to ask, “Why is your pumpkin purple?” This promotes discussions about epilepsy and fosters understanding and support for those affected by seizure disorders.

Over 3.4 million Americans have epilepsy, which is a common neurological disorder marked by recurring seizures. The Purple Pumpkin Project, launched by Ron Lamontagne on Facebook, quickly gained traction for fundraising and raising awareness. Thirteen years later, the project continues to provide information and financial support through local communities and social media platforms.

If a child carries a purple trick-or-treating bucket, it indicates that they may have epilepsy or another seizure disorder. This serves as an alert to others about the possibility of seizure activity during Halloween. Purple buckets help parents create a more inclusive and supportive trick-or-treating experience for children with these conditions, fostering an environment of inclusivity, support, and compassion.

When you see a purple pumpkin on someone's porch, ask, "Why is your pumpkin purple?" This question opens up a conversation about epilepsy and how you can provide support. You can also join in on the fun by decorating your own purple pumpkin and learning more about epilepsy to help spread awareness this Halloween. This is an important cause that can be highlighted in a meaningful way this Halloween.

