Can You Believe This Hotel Chain With Locations In MA, NY, CT Is Considered To Be The Dirtiest In America?

Whenever I book a hotel room for any occasion, I always take the time to check the reviews. You never know what experiences other guests might have had at a specific hotel. Some reviews are honest, while others may seem unreasonable, as some reviewers can be very particular about their hotel experiences.

Let me tell you, nothing is better than packing your belongings and escaping with your loved ones from time to time. However, always remember these necessary considerations before booking your next getaway.

When I go on vacation, I prefer to stay in places that are free of bedbugs. Before getting into a hotel bed, I always check underneath the sheets. I also make it a point to wipe down surfaces such as desks, light switches, and nightstands.

I usually prefer hotels during the winter, especially when camping is not an option. However, many families choose hotels in the summertime as well, particularly those who are not fond of the outdoors and enjoy the comfort of sleeping indoors. This makes sense, as cleanliness is even more important in a hotel than when camping in a camper or tent.

Many people find it difficult to feel comfortable in unfamiliar places. Personally, I usually don’t have this problem, except for one particular place I stayed in a while ago. During my stay there, I was disturbed by loud music blasting throughout the night, bright lights shining through the window, and the heating barely functioning.

If adapting to new places is difficult for you, consider this option carefully.

What is the dirtiest hotel chain in the United States?

One hotel chain has more than 250 locations across Massachusetts, New York, and Connecticut combined, according to The Travel.

The list revealed that Hampton Hotels was ranked as the dirtiest hotel chain in the United States. I was honestly shocked by this, as it is usually my preferred hotel chain, especially given the value for the affordable price. I particularly enjoy their complimentary hot breakfast!

I believe it depends on the location you select and whether the facilities are modern.

Hampton Hotels generally receive ratings of 3 to 4 stars on TripAdvisor, though this may vary by city. You can find the full list of the dirtiest hotels here.

