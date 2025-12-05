If you live in Massachusetts or Connecticut, you may have come across some unusual laws in these states. While many of these laws are practical, some might make you pause and think, "Wait... that's really a law?" Most of these quirky regulations are outdated and rarely enforced, which makes them easy to overlook.

When waiting at a red light, drivers can receive fines for several violations. These include rolling through the intersection before the light turns green, blocking a crosswalk, and failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. However, one specific violation often surprises drivers because it is not widely known to be illegal.

Many people are aware of when new laws go into effect, but they often overlook the important details associated with those laws. This lack of understanding can lead individuals to unknowingly break the law, even in everyday situations, such as waiting at a red light.

Drivers in Massachusetts may be fined for certain behaviors at red lights.

It’s important to note that the hands-free driving law in Massachusetts went into effect in February 2020. This legislation explicitly prohibits drivers from holding their mobile phones while operating a vehicle, even if the vehicle is stopped at a traffic light. Therefore, having a phone in hand is considered "operating a vehicle" under the law, regardless of whether the car is stationary.

I used to think it was acceptable to hold my phone to my ear and make a call, as long as I was completely stopped. When the law against this was first introduced, it took me some time to adjust. I preferred talking on the phone with it right next to my ear; otherwise, it felt awkward.

While it might seem like a minor issue when no police officer is present, this behavior is illegal, and it's not wise to make a habit of it. A single glance from the wrong officer at an inconvenient moment could lead to a ticket. Don’t take that risk.

The key point is straightforward: do not use your phone while at red lights.

