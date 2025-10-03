If you live in Massachusetts or Connecticut, you may have encountered some of the unusual laws in these states. While many of these laws are practical, some might make you stop and think, “Wait… that’s really a law?” Most of these quirky regulations are outdated and rarely enforced, causing them to be easily overlooked.

When waiting at a red light, drivers can incur fines for various violations. These include rolling through the intersection before the light turns green, blocking a crosswalk, and failing to yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk. However, there is one particular violation that often surprises drivers, as it is not commonly known to be illegal.

Get our free mobile app

While many people are aware of when new laws take effect, they often overlook the details associated with those laws. This lack of understanding can result in individuals unknowingly breaking the law, even in everyday situations such as waiting at a red light.

Canva Canva loading...

Drivers in Massachusetts could receive fines for specific actions at red lights.

It's important to highlight that the hands-free driving law in Massachusetts took effect in February 2020. This legislation explicitly prohibits drivers from holding their mobile phones while operating a vehicle, even when the vehicle is stopped at a traffic light. Therefore, having a phone in hand is considered "operating a vehicle" under the law, even if the car is stationary.

I used to believe it was acceptable to hold my phone to my ear and make a call as long as I had come to a complete stop. When the law was first introduced, it took me some time to adjust. I preferred talking on the phone with it right next to my ear; otherwise, it felt awkward to me.

Canva Canva loading...

It may appear to be a minor issue unless a police officer is nearby, but this behavior is illegal, and developing such a habit is unwise. A single glance from the wrong officer at the wrong moment could result in a ticket. Don’t take that risk.

The key point is straightforward: do not use your phone while at red lights.

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane Gallery Credit: Unsplash