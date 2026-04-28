It’s Showtime! Hathaway’s Twin Drive-In Theater In North Hoosick Halls Opens This Weekend

Although fewer drive-in theaters remain in the country, many have survived over the years.

Drive-ins have been declining for the past few decades. However, their business saw a significant increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, when indoor movie viewing was not an option. Some believe the decline of drive-ins can be attributed to the invention of the VCR.

With spring in full swing and summer not far off, this drive-in will open for the 2026 season on May 1st, according to their Facebook page.

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My First Visit And Short Drive From The Berkshires

It's just a short drive from The Berkshires to North Hoosick Falls, New York. My favorite drive-in, the first I ever visited, has served the community since 1948! My parents took me there for the first time in 2004, when 'Shrek 2' was a big hit at the box office. It's hard to believe it was over 20 years ago!

According to their website, a few movies are announced each week as they strive to showcase the latest films. Since Hathaway's is a 'twin' drive-in theater, patrons have more options for what to watch on any given night.

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Hathaway's Is Always Looking for Seasonal Help

They are constantly seeking assistance from reliable individuals who are genuinely interested in the movie theater business. Applicants can apply through their website. Managing such a busy schedule cannot be done alone.

Other than that, enjoy the show.

These Are The 23 Drive-In Theaters Left In NY State New York State has the highest drive-in movie theater screens in the country. That means there's probably one not too far from wherever you are. There are a handful here in the Capital Region. Back in the swinging '60s, drive-in theaters were all the rage, with over 4,000 scattered across the country and a whopping one hundred fifty right here in New York State alone. But times have changed, and now only twenty-three of these nostalgic gems are left in New York State. Check them out. Gallery Credit: I Love NY