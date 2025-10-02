Just like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson, Halloween will soon be here! It's a time filled with spooky thrills and plenty of candy in stores.

I can definitely say that Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. We have spooky music, thriller movies, and, of course, we enjoy freaking people out for fun. From my experience, this is the best thrill you will ever experience!

Where can we find this thrill, you may ask? Look no further; we have been expecting you.

We present to you "Field Of Horrors," which, in my opinion, is the best destination for haunted attractions, featuring a total of six experiences! Their newest attraction is called the "Walking Trail of Terror." On this adventure, you'll confront your fears as you enter a slaughterhouse, only to be led deeper into a haunting field. The question is: will you make it out alive? This attraction is definitely my favorite!

I remember that last year, one of the attractions featured a fog machine inside a dark maze, and I couldn't find my way out. Fortunately, I find these kinds of experiences more amusing than frightening. However, I must say, some people do get scared very easily!

You can locate "Field of Horrors" by entering 100 Farrell Rd, Troy, NY, 12182 into Google Maps. It’s approximately a 53-minute drive from North Adams, a 1-hour drive from Pittsfield, and around 1 hour and 3 minutes from Great Barrington. For more details, you can check out Field of Horrors by clicking on this link.

What is your favorite haunted attraction of all time? Let us know on our station app.

