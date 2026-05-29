When it comes to driving at night, I have aftermarket LED headlights to improve visibility. However, I didn't just install them randomly; I took the time to properly align them so I wouldn't blind other drivers.

However, a recent study indicates that some new car manufacturers are fitting their vehicles with headlights that cause excessive glare on the road.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

A recent study indicates a rise in headlight glare incidents in Massachusetts.

A recent AAA survey reports that 60% of drivers experience headlight glare after dark.

The survey indicates that 92% of individuals experiencing glare identify oncoming headlights as the primary cause. Additionally, roughly one-third of drivers have reported issues with glare reflected in their mirrors. Nearly 75% of those affected noted that the problem has worsened over the past ten years.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Factors Leading to Headlight Glare

AAA Northeast explains that driver frustration is increased by developments in headlight technology and taller vehicle designs. Mark Schieldrop, a senior AAA Northeast spokesperson, highlighted a gap between these technological progressions and the lagging government regulations.

“Several factors, including new headlight technologies and taller vehicle design, are contributing to growing driver frustration with headlight glare. The reality is that vehicle lighting technology has evolved faster than regulations. And while adaptive driving beam headlights — which automatically dim the high-beam when another vehicle approaches — are now permitted in the U.S., they are not yet available in mainstream vehicles.” - Mark Schieldrop

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Perception of glare by drivers

The survey revealed that personal characteristics and vehicle type can affect how drivers perceive glare. For instance, 70% of drivers who wear prescription glasses reported experiencing glare, compared with 56% of those without glasses. Additionally, female drivers reported experiencing glare more frequently, with 70% reporting it compared with 57% of male drivers.

Vehicle design played a role in the findings. Pickup truck drivers reported glare less often, at 41%, compared with 66% among drivers of other vehicles. The survey also found that only 9% of nighttime drivers have aftermarket LED headlights installed. Additionally, the data showed that neither driver age nor height significantly affected the likelihood of experiencing glare.

Read More: Understanding Black Bear Behavior As Summer Approaches In Massachusetts

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

How New Car Manufacturers Can Improve Technology to Reduce Glare

Research from AAA suggests that adaptive driving beam technology could improve nighttime visibility. Previous studies indicated that European vehicles equipped with these systems could increase road illumination by up to 86% compared with U.S. low-beam headlights. While U.S. regulations now permit these systems, they have yet to become widely available in mainstream markets.

To reduce glare, AAA advises drivers to keep their headlights clean, ensure they are fully functional, and use the original manufacturer’s design. Drivers should also avoid staring directly at oncoming headlights to remain visible on the road. A professional inspection at an auto repair shop can help determine whether the headlights need realignment, as improper alignment can reduce visibility for the driver and other drivers.

Does Toothpaste Really Clean Your Vehicle's Foggy Headlights? [Life Hack Test] According to Carhop.com , cloudy headlights are a relatively modern issue. Originally, car manufacturers used glass domes for the front of their headlights until sometime in the 1980s when they switched to "polycarbonate or plastic" I assume because it was cheaper. Unlike glass, plastic is more susceptible to oxidation which is caused by the UV light created naturally by the sun. Dust, debris, and road grime also contribute to clouding up your lights.

They also say toothpaste can be used to clear that cloudiness thanks to the same mild abrasives that also remove plaque and other gunk from your mouth. As someone who has to see it or try it before I believe it, I decided to give it a shot by following their steps and seeing for myself if they were right. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan