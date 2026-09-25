To improve visibility while driving at night, I installed aftermarket LED headlights and carefully aligned them to avoid blinding other drivers.

However, a recent study found that some new car manufacturers are installing headlights that create excessive glare on the road.

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A recent study found that headlight glare incidents are increasing in Massachusetts

A recent AAA survey found that 60% of drivers experience headlight glare when driving at night.

The survey finds that 92% of people affected by glare identify oncoming headlights as the main cause. About one-third of drivers also report glare reflected in their mirrors, and nearly 75% say the problem has worsened over the past decade.

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What Causes Headlight Glare

AAA Northeast says advances in headlight technology and taller vehicle designs are increasing driver frustration. Senior spokesperson Mark Schieldrop noted a disconnect between these technological advances and the slower pace of government regulation.

“Several factors, including new headlight technologies and taller vehicle design, are contributing to growing driver frustration with headlight glare. The reality is that vehicle lighting technology has evolved faster than regulations. And while adaptive driving beam headlights — which automatically dim the high-beam when another vehicle approaches — are now permitted in the U.S., they are not yet available in mainstream vehicles.” - Mark Schieldrop

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How drivers perceive glare

The survey found that personal characteristics and vehicle type affect how drivers perceive glare. For instance, 70% of drivers who wore prescription glasses reported glare, compared with 56% of those who did not. Female drivers also reported glare more often: 70% experienced it, versus 57% of male drivers.

Vehicle type influenced the results: 41% of pickup truck drivers reported glare, compared with 66% of drivers of other vehicles. The survey also found that only 9% of nighttime drivers have aftermarket LED headlights. Driver age and height, meanwhile, had little impact on the likelihood of experiencing glare.

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How new car manufacturers can advance technology while reducing glare

AAA research suggests adaptive driving beam technology could improve nighttime visibility. Earlier studies found that European vehicles equipped with these systems could provide up to 86% more road illumination than U.S. low-beam headlights. While U.S. regulations now permit the technology, it is not yet widely available in mainstream markets.

To reduce glare, AAA recommends keeping headlights clean, ensuring they work properly, and using the vehicle manufacturer’s original design. Drivers should also avoid looking directly at oncoming headlights to maintain visibility. A professional auto repair inspection can determine whether headlights need realignment, since improper alignment can reduce visibility for everyone on the road.

Does Toothpaste Really Clean Your Vehicle's Foggy Headlights? [Life Hack Test] According to Carhop.com , cloudy headlights are a relatively modern issue. Originally, car manufacturers used glass domes for the front of their headlights until sometime in the 1980s when they switched to "polycarbonate or plastic" I assume because it was cheaper. Unlike glass, plastic is more susceptible to oxidation which is caused by the UV light created naturally by the sun. Dust, debris, and road grime also contribute to clouding up your lights.

They also say toothpaste can be used to clear that cloudiness thanks to the same mild abrasives that also remove plaque and other gunk from your mouth. As someone who has to see it or try it before I believe it, I decided to give it a shot by following their steps and seeing for myself if they were right. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan